Religiously Blonde

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Today Is Just Another Day
There is nothing miraculous about the date of January 1st.
Jan 1
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Phillip Picardi
34
4
5
December 2025
What's Worth Remembering from 2025
A memory for each month.
Dec 21, 2025
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Phillip Picardi
69
15
3
July 2024
After a Heartbreak, the Haunting
For the first time in nine years, I'm learning to fight my demons on my own.
Jul 12, 2024
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Phillip Picardi
166
23
7
May 2022
Today, We Graduate
Our diplomas are meant to be a promise for our futures. But what future is that, exactly?
May 26, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
24
1
How Religion Can Be Used to Build a New Future
Building a more complex understanding of religion may help us better understand violence—and, in turn, work together to eradicate it.
May 14, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
8
1
Is Religion Violent?
The answer isn't so simple. Let's take a closer look.
May 13, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
7
1
The Pitfalls of Believing in Separation of Church and State
Building off of "the God trick," we now interrogate the universal belief in "secularism."
May 12, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
5
1
The "God Trick" of Objectivity
How the mainstream media is wrapped up in a cult of power—and how interrogating this dynamic can help us better understand religion.
May 11, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
14
1
Do We Really Want to Give God Away?
Religion plays a complex role in this moment. But what do we stand to lose, if anything, by giving it away?
May 10, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
11
Can We Be Both Holy and Horny?
On Catholic mysticism, yearning for Jesus, and the sanctity of queer love.
May 6, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
21
3
1
Living with Homesickness
Some thoughts on the soul.
May 6, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
23
1
A Catholic Abortion Doula on Reproductive Justice as a Religious Vocation
Kate Hoeting of Catholics for Choice talks about religion's role in the road after Roe.
May 4, 2022
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Phillip Picardi
12
2
© 2026 Phillip Picardi
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