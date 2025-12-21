Religiously Blonde

Religiously Blonde

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December 2025

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May 2022

Today, We Graduate
Our diplomas are meant to be a promise for our futures. But what future is that, exactly?
  Phillip Picardi
How Religion Can Be Used to Build a New Future
Building a more complex understanding of religion may help us better understand violence—and, in turn, work together to eradicate it.
  Phillip Picardi
Is Religion Violent?
The answer isn't so simple. Let's take a closer look.
  Phillip Picardi
The Pitfalls of Believing in Separation of Church and State
Building off of "the God trick," we now interrogate the universal belief in "secularism."
  Phillip Picardi
The "God Trick" of Objectivity
How the mainstream media is wrapped up in a cult of power—and how interrogating this dynamic can help us better understand religion.
  Phillip Picardi
Do We Really Want to Give God Away?
Religion plays a complex role in this moment. But what do we stand to lose, if anything, by giving it away?
  Phillip Picardi
Can We Be Both Holy and Horny?
On Catholic mysticism, yearning for Jesus, and the sanctity of queer love.
  Phillip Picardi
Living with Homesickness
Some thoughts on the soul.
  Phillip Picardi
A Catholic Abortion Doula on Reproductive Justice as a Religious Vocation
Kate Hoeting of Catholics for Choice talks about religion's role in the road after Roe.
  Phillip Picardi
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