Religiously Blonde
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
Get in, losers, we're going to Harvard!
18 hr agoComment 3Share
Number 31: Do gay things!
Apr 22Comment 1Share
The recent mass shooting in Atlanta revealed the complicated and often violent role Christianity can play in our society.
Apr 4Comment 2Share
A little bit about the hidden wisdom of The Fool.
Apr 1CommentShare
The video for "Call Me By Your Name" is theologically brilliant—Satan and all.
Mar 28Comment 2Share
Reflecting on one year in quarantine.
Mar 12CommentShare
And the silver lining between parody and praise.
Feb 28CommentShare
After selling their home of over three decades, my parents are moving on.
Feb 25Comment 1Share
And why Dry January became Dry February.
Feb 22CommentShare
COVID-19 and our ongoing climate catastrophe overlap in devastating, unfortunate ways.
Feb 19Comment 1Share
Plus, when the stars say 2021 will stop being terrible.
Feb 14CommentShare
How "No Exits" became a valuable lesson in relationship building.
Feb 12Comment 2Share
© 2021 Phillip Picardi. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Religiously Blonde is on Substack – the place for independent writing