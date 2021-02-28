Religiously Blonde
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Log in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
Welcome to Religiously Blonde
Get in, losers, we're going to Harvard!
Phillip Picardi
18 hr ago
17
Comment
3
Share
Share
30 Thoughts on Turning 30
Number 31: Do gay things!
Phillip Picardi
Apr 22
25
Comment
1
Share
Share
Where Is God in All of This?
The recent mass shooting in Atlanta revealed the complicated and often violent role Christianity can play in our society.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 4
8
Comment
2
Share
Share
A Different Kind of April Fools' Day
A little bit about the hidden wisdom of The Fool.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 1
7
Comment
Share
Share
How Lil Nas X Challenges the Catholic Imagination
The video for "Call Me By Your Name" is theologically brilliant—Satan and all.
Phillip Picardi
Mar 28
21
Comment
2
Share
Share
The Things I'll Miss, and the Things I Won't (Part Two)
Reflecting on one year in quarantine.
Phillip Picardi
Mar 12
6
Comment
Share
Share
On Being Shot By Juergen Teller for W Magazine
And the silver lining between parody and praise.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 28
8
Comment
Share
Share
Bidding Farewell to My Childhood Home
After selling their home of over three decades, my parents are moving on.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 25
15
Comment
1
Share
Share
A Cautionary Tale of Quarantine Happy Hour
And why Dry January became Dry February.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 22
7
Comment
Share
Share
A Collision of Crises
COVID-19 and our ongoing climate catastrophe overlap in devastating, unfortunate ways.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 19
3
Comment
1
Share
Share
The Astrology of Britney Spears
Plus, when the stars say 2021 will stop being terrible.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 14
5
Comment
Share
Share
A Valentine's Day with Nowhere to Go
How "No Exits" became a valuable lesson in relationship building.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 12
11
Comment
2
Share
Share
© 2021 Phillip Picardi. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
Religiously Blonde is on Substack – the place for independent writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts