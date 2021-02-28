Religiously Blonde
Religiously Blonde
The adventures of an ex-editor-in-chief at Harvard Divinity School.
Welcome to Religiously Blonde
Get in, losers, we're going to Harvard!
Phillip Picardi
What is Religiously Blonde?
About
30 Thoughts on Turning 30
Number 31: Do gay things!
Phillip Picardi
Apr 22
Where Is God in All of This?
The recent mass shooting in Atlanta revealed the complicated and often violent role Christianity can play in our society.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 4
A Different Kind of April Fools' Day
A little bit about the hidden wisdom of The Fool.
Phillip Picardi
Apr 1
How Lil Nas X Challenges the Catholic Imagination
The video for "Call Me By Your Name" is theologically brilliant—Satan and all.
Phillip Picardi
Mar 28
The Things I'll Miss, and the Things I Won't (Part Two)
Reflecting on one year in quarantine.
Phillip Picardi
Mar 12
On Being Shot By Juergen Teller for W Magazine
And the silver lining between parody and praise.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 28
Bidding Farewell to My Childhood Home
After selling their home of over three decades, my parents are moving on.
Phillip Picardi
Feb 25
