Can We Be Both Holy and Horny?
On Catholic mysticism, yearning for Jesus, and the sanctity of queer love.
Photo: The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa (Getty Images)
This was an essential component of my studies at Harvard, but because it’s so central to my forthcoming book, it’s not something I’m ready to have out in the world just yet. It also represents a pre-formed notion that I had before entering the Divinity School. So instead of elaborating on that topic, I want to use this idea of Hot Jesus to help me pull on (sorry!) a new thread I discovered during my studies.
There was a common belief in my Catholic schooling that our nuns—or, the Sisters, as we sometimes called them—were married to Jesus. Adults always felt compelled to offer us this explanation, maybe because they thought we schoolchildren would be startled by the concept of an unmarried, adult woman. I never heard, for example, that the priests were married to, say, the Virgin Mary. The nuns’ devotion to Jesus was supposed to mirror a wife’s devotion to her husband which, in retrospect, is quite a troubling power dynamic. If Jesus was involved in the eternal judgment of our souls, what was the Church then saying about a man’s power over his bride?
I was reminded of this metaphor when I was enrolled in a class about the Catholic mystic, Teresa of Avila. In her writings, Teresa expresses a powerful, all-consuming love for Jesus Christ—one that at times causes her physical agony. She wrote about her soul being a crystalline castle with many rooms. The deeper she prayed, she thought, the deeper inside the chambers of the castle she could go, until she was reunited with her bridegroom, the Lord. Teresa writes about Jesus like he is the ultimate heartthrob. Throughout her books, I kept on envisioning the rapture—of teenage fangirls at a Harry Styles concert.
After we finished Teresa’s autobiography, a colleague of mine voiced her outrage at Bernini’s sculpture. She considered it to be a violation of Teresa’s faith to place her on display in such an obviously sexual scene. Teresa was a woman of the cloth, and this posthumous artwork could be seen as violating her modesty or making a caricature of her mystical experiences. Her argument was sound, for sure, and it was echoed by feminist theologians. This particular artwork of Teresa stands out for its sexual connotations—and it’s hard to point to an artwork of a male mystical experience that occupies the popular imagination quite like it.
But I also wondered if it erased the possibility that Teresa could be experiencing something deeply holy and also…a little horny? After all, if part of the mystical experience was about learning how to use our embodiment to achieve a transcendent spiritual experience, it kind of stood to reason that one might get a little aroused in the process. And it’s only under our moral imagination (which is, in and of itself, deeply informed by religiosity) that physical arousal is rendered unclean or dirty. Maybe our mystics show us there could be a way to reconcile the two. Could we, their readers, ever free ourselves from the holy versus horny binary?
The Song of Songs is one of the most beloved of both the Jewish and Christian holy texts, and is valued as the sole romantic love story of these scriptures. Interestingly, the word “God” is absent from its pages. Some scholars believe the Song predates the Torah and the Bible, and point to its recitation at wine halls as proof of its secular nature. It’s possible that it existed as a treasured love poem (or series of poems) that was adopted into the religious tradition because of its value to the people. According to this timeline, the Holy Men would then give the Song its allegorical meaning: a metaphor for God’s love (the bridegroom) for Israel (the bride) in Judaism, or for God/Jesus (the bridegroom) and his worshippers (the bride) in Christianity.
It’s easy to see why the Song would become beloved by mystics in the Catholic tradition—these were holy people who delved deeply into scripture to try and find hidden and expansive meanings in between the lines. The mystical tradition also encouraged a deep and particular form of prayer, particularly with the Psalms. The theologian and mystic John Cassian urged his followers to envision themselves as the narrator of the Psalms during their prayers. In this exercise, he said, you could better visualize the Biblical tradition, which could in turn lift you up and bring you closer to God.
One could call these writings homoerotic in nature because it was men yearning for Jesus’ intimacy. You could also see how this mysticism encouraged a transgender experience, since men thought it was holy to envision themselves as women to best be received by their Lord, their King. Undoubtedly, many would view my contemporary reading of these meditations as sacrilegious, especially since the Catholic Church frowns upon homosexuality, gay marriage, and transgender people.
According to these mystical readings, we can better reach spiritual enlightenment when we put ourselves in the shoes of those unlike us and try to see what their soul can teach us. The politics of Christian Empire feels meek when faced with this revelation of our collective spiritual power—the belief that each of us has something valuable to bring before God. If God sees our souls and not our gender, then why are members of the Christian right trying to eliminate transgender people? If holy men can spend their lives worshipping and waxing poetic about their male savior, why would he care at all about same-sex couples?
It says everything that to achieve their transcendent form of prayer, holy men of old had to close their eyes, don a bridal dress, and beg for the kiss of a man. The purest love they’d ever experience was, in its essence, spiritually queer. In this way, I found an unexpected familiarity in this Catholic tradition. It is only a radical, rule-breaking, empire-defying, rebellious, libidinous, fiery kind of love that will bring us before the face of God. And on this Earth, the closest example we have to that lies in queerness.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.