I read once that everything we bury can grow flowers. We just have to tend to the gardens of our grief. It is a phrase that started to ring through my ears the moment the veterinarian looked at my cat, Juniper, then looked at me with a frown draped on her face. Juniper loves flowers—peonies especially. Every time I received or made an arrangement, she would sit next to it, pawing and nibbling at the petals until the pollen made her sneeze.

As I write this, Juniper is curled up on my lap, a faint but constant purr radiating from her tiny body. I say “tiny” because, over the past six weeks, my sweet girl has lost about 50% of her body weight. When I pause my typing to touch her, I can feel every detail of each bone on her spine. Her breath is shallow, and her face is palsied.

Death provides a horrible disservice to the cat. These creatures who are so sure of their dignity—so intent on cleanliness, so effortless at gracefulness—are so easily robbed of their majesty. Juniper has always been especially beautiful, a fact that has made her a magnet to many cooing admirers, nearly all of whom left with a bite or a swat (especially if they were male). She has a tufted diamond of white hair around her neck, and pristine white paws, almost like she is wearing little booties. The rest of her coat is a bright orange—marigold, even—all wrapped up with a pink button nose.

For my first weeks here in Miami, I lived in an empty house as I waited for the moving truck to arrive from Los Angeles. They say it’s pets that make a home, though, and it’s true. Everything felt better the moment Juniper arrived. She meandered through every room, inspecting the closets and crannies for me, and slept on top of my chest dutifully. For about a month, she asked to go outside and sit by the pool, where she chased lizards, saw her first iguana, and bathed in the Florida sunshine.

But then, one morning—right after the furniture had been placed and the art had been hung on the walls—it looked as though she was dying. When I went to inspect her drooping eyelid, she saw me with sadness and walked, slowly, underneath the bed.

“Not now,” I said, getting down on my hands and knees to follow her. “Please, not now.”

As if there were ever going to be a time that I would want her to leave. But the truth is, I have never yearned for what’s familiar more than I have in these past few months. “Familiar” is the right word—“family” being in there somewhere, if you look hard enough. Nothing about change has ever daunted me: not a cross-country move, not a last-minute whim to go to Divinity School, not even a breakup of nine years. I have always found, easily accessible inside of myself, what it takes to turn the page. What’s another adventure?

Moments like these clarify the stakes. I am getting older, and thus, I’m more attune to the true costs of transformation. Juniper has been with me for nearly 12 years. This would make her one of the few constants at a time in my life that has been marked by unrelenting, sometimes unwitting change. She has appeared in Architectural Digest, and posed with me for a sitting of an oil painting, where her white paws are immortalized on my bare chest. She has survived every possible chapter of hair and facial hair, and greeted me cheerfully at the door as my body slowly became covered in tattoos. She has outlasted four different career chapters, a Masters Degree, a marriage proposal and multi-year engagement, and at least three different cities. She hails from Brooklyn, where my ex and I first adopted her, but then she moved with us to Manhattan Beach, where she enjoyed an uninterrupted, panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean. There, she was a neighborhood favorite—she perched atop the street-view windowsill and said hello to passersby, placing her paws atop the fingers they pressed up to the glass.

When everything fell apart, she moved with me to MacArthur Park—the place that inspired the Donna Summer song. There, she met a whole Pride Parade of uncles, all of whom took their turns jovially testing her patience. She loved to shadow box with them—and when the nights got rowdy, she surveilled from her place up on high, looking both amused and annoyed. When work once again beckoned me to change, Juniper got her taste of South Florida living—on a golf course, no less.

I never would have thought I was bringing my cat to God’s waiting room. But cancer came for my baby suddenly and without warning. This morning, I took her outside to feel the sunshine and she walked, lopsided and at a slope, back towards the door to be let inside. What can I do but oblige the wishes of the dying?

Tonight is the last time we will share a blanket and reach for each other’s warmth in the shadows. To give this strange place some credit, the weather is at least playing its part. There’s thunder in the clouds and lightning in the skies, which sometimes startles Juniper enough to occasionally open her eyes.

Tomorrow, we say goodbye. I have told her as much. The vet explained that cancer will only take her so far—it will continue to rob her of her faculties until her suffering grows even more unbearable. It’s my duty to answer Death’s call, both for her and with her. I have done this before, with other pets. It never gets easier—but what they say is true. Their memories really are like flowers: beautiful, but ephemeral.

I know, from holding other paws in my hands, that Death comes knocking to remind us of how precious all of this really is. That the true mystery of life is not what happens after we die, but how Death is exactly what imbues life with its meaning. How futile, the things we foolishly come to prize when we’re not paying close enough attention. You can be so worried about a job, or a move, or the bills, you forget what is actually worthy.

If you’re not careful, you may find it hard to forgive yourself when you realize that your very own animal—a little piece of your soul—is looking at you differently. Trying to tell you that something isn’t right, that she won’t be here for much longer. You will see her, in her last and tiny attempts at life, and you won’t be able to help but see yourself. The only thing that will stop the crying, at least for now, will be the purrs that vibrate from these last moments of her body. Or, of course, the headbutts—fainter and softer than ever—that beg for every last touch possible.

Before she leaves, Juniper granted me one last blessing. Today was the first time in years that I looked into the eyes of the man I used to love. He wanted to say goodbye to his little girl. She glanced up at the phone long enough to give him a purr, and then went back to her nap. While she slept, we reminisced—and after all this time, we apologized. This little cat’s last gift to us in this life: a reminder that to love is to forgive.

After we hung up, I remembered one of his favorite stories about Juniper. One time, when I was away for work, he had come home, exhausted, from an overnight shift at the hospital. He immediately jumped in the shower when he heard the crash of glass on the kitchen floor. Fearing that an intruder had entered the apartment, he leapt out of the bathroom—dripping wet and buck naked—and charged into the living area, preparing to fight. But then, he slipped on spilled water; both of his legs went up in the air, and he landed, flat on his back. When he finally came to, he looked up to see Juniper staring down at him, blinking proudly. She had knocked a vase off the counter, and he had fallen right into her trap.

What a mess, he lamented. On the floor, all around him, were flowers.