Religiously Blonde

Religiously Blonde

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Mauricio's avatar
Mauricio
2d

I send you a blessing for her journey--and another for yours.

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Marilyn Cotrich's avatar
Marilyn Cotrich
1d

I was once donating plasma with a string of occurrences with a heart rate that was too high, waiting for the money to come to feed my cats and take care of their insurance and everything else, when it happened again—a HR that was a tad bit too high to donate and reap the benefits of my donation.

As I sat down to wait, I opened my phone to find threads and came upon a comment mysteriously detailing an incident where they were describing the ways that spiritual attachments to pets can come forward again, when we make the commitment to see them again.

In that moment, I felt so secure in my childhood dog that had died in a shelter alone being my current pet Moksha that my resting heart rate came down to a solid 86, within the threshold of donation and far lower than anticipated, than I had ever recorded in a while.

I hope that you and Juniper find your way back to one another if that’s something that you’re seeking.

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